Women’s Soccer Looks to Build Off Last Year

The Eagles begin their season Wednesday against Clarke University. (Photo Courtesy: Mo Naushad)

Logan Shepherd

Sports Editor

Head coach Katie Berckopec enters her second season with optimism for her team. They will look to build momentum after coming of a season where they reached the South Division Finals.

Last year, Berckopec was co-named South Division coach of the year and Eve Meintz was awarded defensive player of the year. Some goals for this season is to be able to compete for the third spot in the division and make the conference tournament.

“We are all about improvement and asking each other: did we get one percent better at practice? With each person getting one percent better, we get nineteen percent better as a team.” Berckopec said.

Due to the smaller roster size a lot of players will get playing time. Their 21-game season includes a trip to Iowa and Missouri. Their first home game is a nonconference matchup against Clarke University.