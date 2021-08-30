State of Illinois, BenU Re-Mandate Masks

The new State of Illinois mask mandate. already agreed with Benedictine’s masking policy. (Photo of Courtesy: Jesus Cortez)

Jesus Cortez

News Writer

Masks are required to be worn inside all Benedictine facilities at all times regardless of vaccination status. Students, staff, and faculty who are not vaccinated will be required to go through weekly tests, according to the COVID information on the Benedictine website.

Registration with Loop Medical is necessary beginning the week of Aug. 30 for those who are not vaccinated. Registration is done online with the need of insurance and a photo ID but at no out-of-pocket cost.

Testing will be hosted at the Rice Center Eagle Room. However, students, staff, and faculty may also get tested off-campus at The DuPage County Health Department.



Those who are vaccinated should upload a copy of their vaccination card to the school as soon as possible.



Benedictine has established the COVID Response & Resource Center that is located in Krasa 115A-116. “The COVID Response & Resource Center will follow and adapt to the changing local and national best practices,” said President Gregory in an email sent out to the Benedictine community.

Benedictine follows CDC guidelines and monitors state regulations. This includes the statewide masks mandate and vaccine requirement passed last Thursday by Gov. JB Pritzker. The vaccine requirement begins Sept. 5 and requires educators P-12 to get vaccinated.

“Effective Sept. 5, individuals working in these settings who are unable or unwilling to receive their first dose of vaccine will be required to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week, and IDPH and (the Illinois State Board of Education) may require more frequent testing in certain situations, like in an outbreak,” said Pritzker.



Visit the Benedictine website or the links at the bottom for additional information.

FAQ: https://www.ben.edu/coronavirus/faq.cfm

Loop Medical: https://consumer.scheduling.athena.io/?locationId=15632-26

For any questions involving COVID-19: COVID19@ben.edu.

Vaccine appointment: https://www.ben.edu/calendar/index.cfm?mm=7&yy=2021

COVID-19 dashboard: https://www.ben.edu/coronavirus/index.cfm

Student vaccine upload: https://www.ben.edu/student-life/student-health-services/immunizeupload.cfm

Employee vaccine upload: https://benu.formstack.com/forms/staff_vaccination_records_upload