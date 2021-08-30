Benedictine Athletics Vaccination Stance

Under current policy, non-vaccinated athletes must transport themselves to away contests. (Photo courtesy of Sharp.com)

Kaitlyn Estopare

News Editor

Returning to campus at Benedictine University has come with some restrictions for all students, faculty, staff, and athletes. Since the spike of the new Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, the university has created alterations to campus and athletic protocols.

All persons that will be on campus, vaccinated and vaccinated, will be required to wear a mask indoors at all times, according to the COVID page of the BenU website. This policy exists in classrooms, large gatherings, in buildings, and indoor athletic activities for the fall semester.

With these new restrictions, athletic teams are striving to abide by these rules to ensure their teams safety.

“It’s important for us all to get vaccinated in order for us to be able to participate in team activities. For teams who have a lower number of vaccinated athletes, it could ultimately impact a team’s performance when it comes to games” says Jon Ackerson, a senior on the men’s lacrosse team.

According to Nathan VanRaden from the Athletic Department at BenU, under current policy, non-vaccinated athletes must do the following:

COVID test weekly, if a weekly test is missed it may result in a week suspension from athletic activities.

14 day quarantine if exposed. Due to limited space, quarantines may be completed off-campus.

Cannot travel with their team to away games, must transport themselves.

Cannot stay with the team for overnight trips.

“They didn’t really leave us a choice, you either got vaccinated or you don’t travel with your team. We adjust to the rules so we can continue to play volleyball, which is the only important thing to us.” senior Jacob Grygo said.

The athletic department has shared that “herd immunity” will be available to all teams. This means that if a team is at least 85% vaccinated, the team’s travel restrictions and mask wearing while playing may be lifted, however COVID testing and quarantine rules still apply for the non-vaccinated.

“It is very annoying but also necessary since not everyone is vaccinated. Now especially since even vaccinated people are getting the variant, too.” track athlete Josh Harris said.

Although mask wearing during games and practices for athletes may be strenuous, these types of safety protocols are put in place to ensure that all teams can be healthy and play in a safe environment.

“Team vaccinations were a good idea as they allow teams to practice and compete while having the peace of mind that they are somewhat protected” sophomore Mason Hayes said..

“They can have comfort that their season could run smoother, however it’s hard to impose it as it can go against some people’s beliefs. The hard part now is seeing how the vaccinated and unvaccinated players hold up against the Delta variant.” said junior volleyball player Alyssa Mojica.

Nathan Klimisch said “Overall, it’s hard to set exact rules in place since this virus is changing, and science causes us to change our original processes when they end up not being as effective. However, vaccines have been proven to lessen the severity of COVID if a vaccinated individual gets the disease. I understand the frustration with the new mask mandates because we were told that being vaccinated means no mask required, but now it is recommended that everyone wears masks.”

Klimisch goes on to say that the restrictions put on by the athletic department that disables non-vaccinated individuals from traveling with their team might not be the best way to approach the situation. Klimisch is vaccinated, but knows and respects that there are some people who have true, understandable reasons to not get the vaccine.

Many of the athletic teams have concerns about these protocols potentially impacting their team dynamic. It may put some teams in situations that they cannot control.

“I don’t think it’s fair to discriminate against those who don’t want to get the vaccine by inhibiting them from traveling. The reason I say this is because we saw numerous large events take place over the summer with little to no restrictions in place while the delta variant was spiking, but now all these restrictions are in place during the school year. I respect the decisions of policy makers and higher ups, but it would be a lot easier on us if the rules were consistent throughout. Because in the end, this virus is never going to completely go away, since new variants will occur once we find a hindrance for the others” says Klimisch.

The university is currently collecting COVID vaccination data, and hopes to have an idea of the vaccination percentage in the coming weeks. From the surveys taken in the spring of 2021, most teams were between 50 and 70% vaccinated.

“The most important things our students can currently do are get vaccinated” said VanRaden..

The first Benedictine Athletic contests are on Wednesday.