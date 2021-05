Photo Credit: audiosy.net

Kaitlyn Estopare – Staff Writer

The Candor is looking for dedicated and talented writers for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year. We are looking for writers for all sections: news, perspective, scene, sports, and life. Join our fun crew to gain more knowledge and experience about writing. All majors and all years are welcome!

If you have any questions, please contact Timothy_Folliard@ben.edu