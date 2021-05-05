The School of Education Will Report to the Provost

Photo credit: Pixabay

Anna Fisher – News Editor

While the merged College of Science and Health will exist as of June 1, the School of Education (SOE) won’t be part of this combination. And the SOE won’t be part of any other college, either. Instead, the School of Education will report directly to Provost Ken Newbold for at least a year and a half. Education students may wonder what this means for them.

Dr. James Pelech, Department Chair of the School of Education says that current students will not be greatly affected.

“The School of Ed will now spend a great deal of its focus on new initiatives and brain-storming new possibilities of how it can possibly fit in within the structure of a particular college or in a different structure,” Pelech said, “For now, students can be assured that the flow of their experience will not change.”

Pelech envisions the restructuring as focused on providing significant experiences for students: “This time will provide the space for aligning the School of Education most appropriately while growing programs and learning opportunities for our students.”

Molly McGraw, a sophomore majoring in Special Education, is not concerned that this change will skew her from her destination of being a teacher.

“It is always a bit unsettling to find out that the program you are in is undergoing a long period of transition,” McGraw added, “but I have confidence that my professors will help me get to where I need to be, regardless of any changes.”

Despite the changes, faculty and staff are fully committed to helping students according to Pelech.

“There will be one constant: the SOE staff will do everything possible to create and implement a curriculum which will make them as prepared as possible to be outstanding teachers,” Pelech said.

Since the SOE will not be part of any college with this shift, they will be working on how the SOE relates to other colleges.

“The School of Ed will now spend a great deal of its focus on new initiatives and brain-storming new possibilities of how it can possibly fit in within the structure of a particular college or in a different structure,” Pelech said, “For now, students can be assured that the flow of their experience will not change.”

In addition, Pelech cited advantages of the School of Education in reporting to the Provost, such as enhanced collaboration.

“The School of Ed will be able to examine how it can re-structure itself and work with Dr. Newbold on new possibilities,” Pelech said, “Reporting to Dr. Newbold will provide the SOE a more universal and strategic perspective of how it could function.”