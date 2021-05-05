Softball Enters Postseason After Winning 13 In a Row

Softball defeated Dubuque 2-1 in their regular season finale. It was their 13th victory in a row. Photo courtesy: benueagles.com

Michael Bates – Sports Writer

Playing the University of Dubuque, softball was able to pull out a hard fought victory, 2-1. Ava Kneeper and Ashley Fisher both had a run a piece for the Eagles. In the circle, Alex Loizon pitched a complete game and struck out four Spartans. It was Loizon 15th complete game of the season, most on the team.

This win puts them at an overall record of 29-11 with a conference record of 15-3. It was the 13th straight game they have won. They have been fueled by strong offense this season. The team averaged an amazing batting average of .388 and had a total of 349 runs, which both lead conference. The 40 home runs this season have been the most in softball program history. Taylor Skraba has contributed nearly half of those 18. She leads the conference in that category.

Softball will take these astonishing offensive numbers into the postseason on May 6th. They will be playing against Rockford University at 7:00 PM for their first round of the NACC tournament.