Men’s Volleyball Falls in NCAA Championship

Michael Bates – Sports Writer

This weekend, the men’s volleyball team had their hands full in the NCAA Men’s Volleyball tournament. On Friday, they defeated the Knights of Southern Virginia University. They would win 3 sets to 2.

Chase Olsen had 13 kills along with Nathan Klimisch and Martin Radomski each having 9. These stats would help the Eagles advance to the National Championship game. It was only the third time in Benedictine history where a team reached the championship.

In the national championship game, the Eagles faced the number one seeded team, Carthage College. Unfortunately, the Eagles would fall to Carthage in 5 sets. Jacob Grygo had 20 kills and Olson added on 12. They finished the season with an undefeated conference record, a 16-4 overall record, and a .800 winning percentage. This was their first NCAA tournament appearance and they will return most of their players for next season.