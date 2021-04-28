Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Had an Immediate Connection

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne in their music video for “Flames”

“Flames” singers Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have supposedly been dating since February on Mod Sun’s birthday where they were both photographed together and have been very public with their relationship.

On Friday, both artists released a visual of their duet song “Flames”, in an acoustic version. In the performance both singers are in an intimate, dimly lit room. In the video, Avril Lavigne is playing her guitar and both singers sang the song with a burning passion.

According to People, “Flames is a very special song,” Lavigne says in a statement. “I love how the acoustic version turned out. It really brings another layer of emotion to the song.”

Mod Sun explained that he wanted to make the acoustic version of the song “Flames” to give a bright side of their original.

Lavigne also explained how she had an immediate connection to Mod Sun from the moment she entered the studio.