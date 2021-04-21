Eagles Racking Up Wins and Awards

Baseball, Softball and Men’s Lacrosse have put together lengthy win streaks. Men’s Volleyball has two All-Americans along with NACC Coach of the Year. Photo Credit Benedictine Athletics

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

Chase Olson and Jacob Grygo of the men’s volleyball team were named second team AVCA All-Americans. In addition, Olson was named NACC Defensive Player of the Year. In his first season, coach Christian Staple was named NACC Coach of the Year. The team plays Endicott College tonight at 6:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baseball is flying high with an 11 game win streak. In their most recent doubleheader against Rockford, they won by a total of 21 runs. They will look to make it 12 in a row with one game against Elmhurst University tonight at 6 PM.

On the opposite diamond, softball has won 13 of 16. They have been fueled by strong offense and racking up runs on the scoreboard. Thus far, the 215 runs scored ranks 6th in all of Division III. With 8 conference games remaining, they currently have an 8-3 conference record.

The men’s lacrosse team has not lost since March 10th and is on a 7-game win streak. On that win-streak, they were able to defeat Aurora for the first time in program history. They are all alone at the top of the conference standings with 2 games remaining.

Soccer will begin conference playoffs this week. Each team will be the #3 seed in the South Division. The men will face off against Aurora and the women will play Concordia Chicago. Men’s soccer has won their previous three matchups, including one over top seeded Dominican. The women have won two of three.

Matt Fleming finished first in the 100m, 200m and the Long Jump in the track meet held at Wisconsin Lutheran. Josh Harris took second in the 100m and 200m. Benedictine men’s track placed 5th out of 14 teams.

On the women’s side, Hailey Taylor placed 8th in the 200m and 6th in the 400m. Anella Willis placed 7th in the 100m Hurdles and 6th in the Long Jump.

Seven student-athletes received weekly awards from the NACC last week. Baseball, men’s lacrosse men’s soccer, men’s track and women’s soccer each had athletes receiving awards.

Benedictine has now permitted fans of visiting teams to home attend games. Students are still able to attend and all must be wearing masks.

Eagles in Action This Week:

Wednesday: Women’s Soccer at Concordia Chicago 4 PM

Wednesday: Baseball vs. Elmhurst University 6 PM

Wednesday: Men’s Volleyball vs. Endicott College 6:30 PM

Wednesday: Men’s Lacrosse at Illinois Tech 7 PM

Thursday: Men’s Golf vs. Domincan University 3 PM

Thursday: Men’s Soccer at Aurora 5 PM

Saturday: Track at Wisconsin Lutheran

Saturday: Softball vs. Concordia Chicago 12 PM

Saturday: Baseball at Concordia Chicago 12 PM

Saturday: Women’s Lacrosse vs. Edgewood College 1 PM

Saturday: Men’s Lacrosse vs. Edgewood College 4 PM

Sunday: Baseball vs. Concordia Chicago 12 PM

Sunday: Softball at Concordia Chicago 12 PM

Sunday/Monday: Men’s Golf NACC Championships

Monday: Women’s Lacrosse at Aurora 4 PM

Tuesday: Softball at Manchester University 2 PM

Tuesday: Baseball vs. North Park 6 PM