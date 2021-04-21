Baseball Sweeps Rockford in 4 Games

Baseball beat up Rockford to keep their 11-game win streak and 1st place conference standing. Photo Credit Benedictine Athletics

Michael Bates – Sports Writer

This weekend the Benedictine Baseball team won both games that they played against Rockford University. In the first game, the Eagles won by a score of 8-4. Jack Surin had a great performance at the plate. He went 4-5 with 3 runs along and 3 RBIs. Simon Herold pitched 4 innings in relief and only allowed 2 hits.

The second contest was much like the first. The Eagles won the game with the lopsided score of 10 to 1. This win was a little more team oriented as seven different players had a run. Cameron Falk, Brenden Norberg, and Ryan Doubek each had 2 runs. On the mound, Alexander Schram pitched 5 innings and struck out 8.

After the two wins at home, they then went to Rockford to play and completed the 4-0 sweep. Within those last two games the Eagles had a total of 23 runs and only allowed 2 runs, bringing the weekend total to 41 runs. Surin, Damen Castillo and Kevin Bushnell all homered.

These wins improve the Eagles to 17-6 and keeps their 11-game win streak alive. Their next game is on Wednesday, April 21st at 6:00 P.M. they will be going against Elmhurst University at home.