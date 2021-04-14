NACC Championship Recap

Men’s volleyball lost in the NACC Championship to Dominican after defeating Aurora in the semifinals. (Photo Courtest: Steve Woltman)

Michael Bates – Sports Writer

On Thursday, the Benedictine men’s volleyball team defeated Aurora University in three straight sets. Mike LeGros had an outstanding game, with 31 assists and 2 aces. Along with that, Jacob Grygo had 14 kills. The contest was controlled by Benedictine for most of the match, the only set in question was the first, where the Eagles and Spartans were tied at 23-23. Chase Olson came through with two big kills to seal the set for the Eagles.

This win improved the Benedictine Eagles to an overall record of 13-2 and a whopping undefeated conference record at 12-0. These outstanding season records had allowed the Eagles to host Dominican University for the conference title on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the Eagles would fall short and lose the game the same way they beat Aurora. The Stars were able to win in straight sets. Although the Eagles struggled to win a set, the scores within the sets were very close.

Despite the Eagles falling to a 13-3 record with the loss to Dominican University, they still received a bid in the NCAA tournament. For more information about their tournament journey and a season recap click the link here.