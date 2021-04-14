Graduation Outfit Ideas

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Picking out a graduation dress can be super tough with all the colors and styles that are available. On top of that you want to make sure it looks good with your cap and gown. Here are a couple looks and dresses to inspire you to look your best during your graduation ceremony.

Midi-dress: Midi dresses have been super trendy and the length works perfect with gowns. There are many different style variations to midi dresses. You could go with a more casual look or a more detailed look with lace.

Polo Dress: Polo shirts have been super in fashion recently and the same goes for polo dresses. It is super comfy and cute. It is also super easy to dress it up with accessories such as necklaces and bracelets.

Wrap Dress: Nothing screams more spring and girly than a wrap dress, and what would be more perfect for graduation? It’s the perfect dress to look super cute while still being comfortable. There are also many ways to dress up or down a wrap dress by wearing heels to dress up, or sneakers to dress down. You could also accessories with whatever you like and feel comfortable in.

Ruffle Dress: Ruffle dresses are making a comeback this year and they are perfect to wear for graduation. There are many different styles to ruffle dresses whether you’re looking for print, silk, long sleeve, or spaghetti straps. These dresses are super versatile, and super comfy while making you look put together for the entire day.

No matter which style or look you go for, make sure to have fun with your style and still feel comfortable. Also keep in mind what your school colors are, so they don’t clash with your dress color or pattern!

Photo Sources: cosmopolitan.com, collegefashion.net