Eagles Beginning to Heat Up

Football lost a close game, men’s volleyball won their regular season conference championship and other teams put together winning streaks over the past week. Photo courtesy of Steve Woltmann and Tim Calderwood.

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

Finishing the conference regular season 11-0, the men’s volleyball team secured their third consecutive conference championship. Currently ranked as the #7 team in the country, they will host Aurora in the NACC Semifinals on Thursday. The winner of the NACC Championship will advance to the NCAA tournament.

After strong performances from the offense and defense, Benedictine lost a close game to Aurora 30-36. The Eagles controlled and led for most of the game. They will begin the NACC Playoffs on Saturday and face Lakeland University. A win there would send them to the NACC Championship and a potential rematch with Aurora.

Nic Perkins and Colin Domek each had 5 goals in men’s lacrosse 19-10 win over Marin. This was the team’s fifth consecutive win and are 7-2 on the season. The team is undefeated in conference.

Squaring off against #25 Aurora, the softball team was able to win both games on Friday. The first game ended with Megan Fast hitting a 3 RBI double to give the Eagles a walk-off 6-5 win. Fast then proceeded to pitch the entire next game and earned the victory. They have won the previous six contests.

Women’s lacrosse was able to defeat Marian 18-5. It was the women’s second victory of the season. They were led by Savanna Ulery with 6 goals.

Candor Student-Athlete of the Week: Defensive Back Blake Davis had 3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery and 6 tackles in the game versus Aurora University.

Eagles This Week

Baseball: Wednesday at Edgewood College TBA

Men’s Soccer: Wednesday at Concordia Chicago 1 PM

Women’s Soccer: Wednesday vs. Concordia Chicago 6 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Thursday vs. Aurora 7 PM

Women’s Volleyball: Thursday at North Park 7 PM

Track & Field: Friday at Benedictine University Invite

Men’s Golf: Friday and Saturday at Benedictine University Quad

Football: Saturday at Lakeland University

Baseball: Saturday vs. Dominican University 12 PM

Softball: Saturday vs. Dominican University 12 PM

Men’s Lacrosse: Saturday vs. MSOE 6 PM

Women’s Soccer: Sunday at Aurora University 11 AM

Softball: Sunday at Dominican University 12 PM

Baseball: Sunday at Dominican University 12 PM

Women’s Volleyball: Sunday vs. Dominican University 12 PM

Women’s Golf: Sunday vs. Lake Forest College 1 PM

Men’s Soccer: Sunday vs. Rockford University 1 PM

Men’s Golf: Monday at Judson University 10:30 AM

Women’s Lacrosse: Tuesday at Aurora University 4 PM

Baseball: Tuesday vs. Concordia Wisconsin 6 PM

Men’s Lacrosse: Tuesday vs. Aurora University 7 PM

Eagles Last Week (9-7-1)

Baseball: Wednesday vs. Concordia Wisconsin W 13-1

Women’s Lacrosse: Wednesday vs. Concordia Chicago L 4-20

Men’s Soccer: Wednesday at Rockford University T 1-1

Softball: Thursday vs. Mount Mary W 11-0, W 15-3

Softball: Friday vs. Aurora University W 6-5, W 9-2

Men’s Volleyball: Friday at Wisconsin Lutheran W 3-0

Women’s Lacrosse: Saturday at Marian University W 18-5

Women’s Volleyball: Saturday at Aurora University L 3-0, L 3-0

Baseball: Saturday vs. Wisconsin Lutheran L 0-1, W 4-2

Football: Saturday vs. Aurora University L 30-36

Men’s Lacrosse: Saturday vs. Marian University W 19-10

Men’s Golf: Monday at the Aurora Spring Invite – 4th place

Softball: Monday at Aurora University L 0-2, L 1-2