Demi Lovato Spreads Awareness about Mental Health With Her Own Experiences

Demi Lovato in her new music video for “Dancing with the Devil.” Photo Credit: dailypostusa.com

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Demi Lovato released her new album “Dancing with the Devil” on April 2. The album contains 25 songs and this is her first new album since “Tell me you Love me” from 2017.

Lovato also aired her final episode of “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil”, a Youtube original series, on April 6. The last part of her 4-part series was called “This Isn’t a Happy Ending”. In this series Lovato talks about many different issues that she had to face and continues to face, including many mental health issues. Although Lovato’s always been open to talking about mental health issues, she opened up about other issues that she’s encountered throughout the years.

According to People, Lovato explains that this new album helped her master the art of starting over and also helped her fall in love with herself.

In her last music video, “Dancing with the Devil” she reenacted the entire night prior to her fatal overdose in 2018. She explained that that was one her most difficult shoots she’s ever done. She also continues to explain that she did it to help herself heal and help others who need it. She made sure her makeup and hair was similar to that night and included herself wearing a green jacket that is close to the one she wore that night.