University Plans for Fall 2021

Photo Credit: ben.edu

Sanampreet Kaur Bhullar-Staff Writer

Earlier last week, President Charles W. Gregory announced the return to campus experiences for the Fall 2021 semester.

Due to declining positivity rates and rates of vaccine administrations, the university will provide a safe and robust experience for students returning to the on-campus experience. According to an email sent by President Gregory he announced the return of residence halls, food service facilities (such as CoalBen and Krasa Center), and athletic activities. This news comes from a period where there was much uncertainty regarding whether there would be campus experiences this coming semester.

Given that many students have concerns about the in-campus experiences and health monitoring, President Gregory reassured that health guidelines would be met and strictly enforced. While it is expected that students, faculty, and staff will return to the on-campus experience this coming semester, President Gregory stated that the time offered by the pandemic allowed the university to make “incredible strides during the past academic year” by “adapting to entirely remote learning.” As a result, the online format will give Benedictine University “a healthy blend of live and online options for all types of students” for the Fall term.

University health officials will continue to monitor the health of students, faculty, and staff during this coming Fall semester. President Gregory concluded his announcement by stating that “more details would be announced” soon, giving hope to a promising semester.