Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s House was Broken Into

Mendes with his Mercedes SUV. Photo Credit: tmz.com

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Intruders broke into Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s house in Los Angeles. on March 28.

Both Mendes and Cabello were both in the house when the intruders broke in through the window. According to TMZ, Los Angeles Police were called and rushed to the house. Unfortunately, the intruders had already escaped before police were able to get to the scene.

According to TMZ, the intruder made a speedy exit once he realized the couple was in the house. He was able to manage grabbing Mendes’s car key on his way out and stole his Mercedes SUV.

No one was injured and law enforcements have alerted the neighbors but have not made any arrests at this time, they are still investigating.