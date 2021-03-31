Heidkamp Gets 600th Win as Softball Coach

After beating Lakeland University, Head Coach Hedikamp earned her 600th career win. Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics

Kevin Gallagher – Sports Writer

Softball head coach Kate Heidkamp got her 600th win as the eagles beat Lakeland in the second game of the doubleheader.

Hedikamp has been coaching the Eagles since 1998 and is the program’s all-time winningest head coach. She passed the prior leader in 2011. Hedikamp is a Benedictine alumnus and has been honored as NACC coach of the year seven times.

In the first game, Taylor Skraba hit her first home run of the season and Megan Fast had two hits and an RBI to get the Eagles past the Muskies The Eagles went on to win the first game 5-2.

In the second game, the offense really showed up on both sides. The Eagles had a strong batting performance with eleven hits as a team. Ashley Fisher hit her first homer of the season bringing in two other runners. Nearing towards the end of the game, Lakeland scores six unanswered runs to tighten the score. Despite the late push, Benedictine was able to secure the 12-9 win.