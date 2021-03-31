Commencement 2021

Photo Credit: Unsplash.com

Sajina Jacob – News Writer

This week, Benedictine announced their in-person Spring 2021 Grad Walk open to eligible 2020 and 2021 graduates. This event takes place from April 9 – 12 and will be on the Lisle campus.

Associate Provost Cheryl Heinz noted, “[We] wanted to add an in-person experience that would give students the opportunity to walk across the stage and have their name read but would keep our community safe.”

Participants may invite up to two guests and Benedictine requires that all COVID-19 protocols be followed. Anyone who fails to do so will be asked to leave. Students interested in participating in the grad walk are now able to order their caps and gowns in preparation for the event. In addition, there will be professional photographers available in Goodwin Hall to take formal pictures. As of right now, the University President, Charles Gregory, is planning to be on stage to greet the graduates.

This two-person limit might feel restricting to some students as there are many different family structures to take into consideration. Benedictine is doing their best to provide graduates with accolades while keeping safety in mind.

2021 graduate Rachel Carlson states, “Celebration can be a quiet practice too.”

While she may be disappointed that the graduation ceremony will be virtual again, she does not have any hard feelings.

“I think it’s important to celebrate and acknowledge all of the hard work and learning we’ve accomplished as students, but that doesn’t necessarily require a big event. As long as I get the acknowledgement I feel that I deserve from my peers and professors, I don’t think I can complain.”