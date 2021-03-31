BenU Sports In Full Bloom During Spring Break

Football was able to come from behind to win their home opener. Photo Credit: Kathy Karagiannis

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

Your classes may have had a break, but Benedictine athletics was put into hyperdrive.

For the first time all year, spectators were permitted at outdoor home games. Student-athletes are allowed up to four guests and fans from opposing teams are not allowed. Masks must be worn at all times by fans.

Facing Eureka College, football was able to erase a 21-3 deficit to win 38-28. Tyler Jarnagin threw for 3 touchdowns, with 2 of them going to Alex Lopez. It was their second win of the season. They play Aurora in their final regular season game before beginning the conference playoffs.

Baseball was able to sweep Marian in a doubleheader. The second game featured 4 home runs by 4 different Benedictine players. After losing in extra innings to MSOE, the team currently sits at 5-5 on the season.

The softball team was able to defeat North Central College 10-9 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Megan Fast. With the conclusion of Tuesday’s games, they will have played 10 games in a week.

In the first outdoor meet of the year, the men’s and women’s track team finished 3rd and 5th respectively. Matt Fleming and DJ Anderson each won two individual events. The women’s 4×100 relay took in second place.

Men’s volleyball lost to #2 Carthage College 0-3. Martin Radomski and Jacob Grygo each had 8 kills. They will play two games this week before beginning the NACC playoffs as the top seed.

Playing in their first home games in 513 days, women’s volleyball was able to sweep Rockford in each of their two games. Molly Stock led the team in kills in each game. Yngride JeanPhillipe had 10 kills on 12 attempts in the second match.

Beginning their season with a match with Lake Forest, women’s golf was led by McKayla Holmes. Holmes finished the day 4th overall. They will continue on Saturday against Carthage.

The men’s golf team finished 6th in their opening meet. Luke Pitcher was the top finisher for the Eagles. Their next competition is Monday in Aurora.

Men’s lacrosse player Daniel Misheck was picked for the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Team of the Week. Benedictine was able to defeat Concordia Chicago by the score of 22-5. They were led by Scott Ransom who scored 5 goals.

The Candor Student-Athlete of the Week: Junior football player Tyler Jarnagin completed 29 passes for 299 yards with 3 touchdowns in the victory.

Eagles This Week

Baseball: Wednesday vs. Concordia Wisconsin 1 PM

Women’s Lacrosse: Wednesday vs. Concordia Chicago 4 PM

Men’s Soccer: Wednesday at Rockford University 7 PM

Softball: Thursday vs. Mount Mary 3 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Thursday vs. UC-Santa Cruz 7 PM

Softball: Friday vs. Aurora University 12 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Friday at Wisconsin Lutheran 7 PM

Women’s Golf: Saturday at the Carthage Spring Invite in Lakewood, IL

Women’s Lacrosse: Saturday at Marian University 11 AM

Women’s Volleyball: Saturday at Aurora University 12 PM and 2 PM

Football: Saturday vs. Aurora University 1 PM

Men’s Lacrosse: Saturday vs. Marian University 7 PM

Men’s Golf: Monday at the Aurora Spring Invite in Aurora, IL

Softball: Monday at Aurora University 3 PM

Eagles Last Week ( – )

Baseball vs. Marian University W 4-2, W 16-10

Softball vs. Marian University L 2-8, L 5-6

Men’s Volleyball at Carthage College L 0-3

Softball vs. North Central College W 10-9, L 4-6

Men’s Track, 3rd Place at Elmhurst Invite

Women’s Track, 5th Place at Elmhurst Invite

Football vs. Eureka College W 38-28

Softball vs. Wisconsin Lutheran W 2-1, L 6-7

Women’s Volleyball vs. Rockford University W 3-0, W 3-0

Softball vs. North Park L 2-5, L 5-7

Baseball at MSOE L 2-3

Men’s Soccer vs. Aurora University 2-3

Women’s Golf, Loss to Lake Forest

Men’s Golf, 6th at Naperville Intercollegiate

Men’s Lacrosse at Concordia Chicago 22-5

Softball at Alverno College W 12-1, W 15-4

Men’s Volleyball vs. Marian University 3-0

Women’s Volleyball at Lake Forest 0-3