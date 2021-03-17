Women’s Basketball Falls in NACC Final, Other Sports Continue to Compete

Senior Allison Michalski scored 16 points in the NACC Championship game. Photo Credit: Kathy Karagiannis

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

Six Benedictine sports teams competed this week. While women’s soccer began their season, the women’s basketball season came to an end. March will be the busiest month for Benedictine athletics, with nearly all sports having at least one competition.

Women’s basketball was unable to hold off the hot shooting Wisconsin Lutheran Knights. They were defeated by the final score of 78-53. The Knights shot 54% from the field and only missed one free throw. Benedictine seniors Allison Michalski and Reggie Much each had a team-high 16 points.

After a 495-day hiatus, women’s soccer played their first two games. They were unable to grab a victory, losing to the University of Dubuque and Dominican University. Taylor Healy and Holly Ward both scored goals for the Eagles.

Men’s volleyball was able to handle the Muskies 3-0. Mike Legros led the team in assists and digs. Last night, they were able to beat MSOE 3-0. In the most recent poll, they are ranked #6 in the country. To top that off, Mike Legros was named NACC player of the week.

Facing Maple Avenue foe North Central, men’s lacrosse fell 8-15. They were able to bounce back with a win over Illinois Tech 16-11. Colin Domek had a game-high 6 goals and 6 assists.

Women’s lacrosse lost a pair of non-conference games to North Central and Augustana. Savanna Ulery had 4 goals in the two games. They look to right the ship against Carroll University tonight,

Alejandro Tecuanhuehue competed in the Warrior 5K Road Race at Raab Stadium. It was his second meet of the season. The NCAA championships are canceled for cross country, but the NACC Championship is Saturday March 27th.

Baseball will play their first “home” contest offsite at DuPage Medical Group Field. They will play a doubleheader against Ripon College. In the previous 4 games played between the schools, Benedictine has won each time.

Due to snow, the softball team will begin their season a day later than anticipated. Their season will begin Wednesday with a home doubleheader against Wheaton College. All of softball’s games will be doubleheaders and they are scheduled to have 38 more games.

Football and men’s soccer are beginning their seasons this week. Both will face Concordia Chicago as their first game. Football and men’s soccer are sports that typically compete in the fall, not in the spring.

After dropping their first two games, women’s volleyball looks to bounce back against Concordia Chicago. The Eagles have a 6-match winning streak against the Cougars. Their only loss against them came in 2017.

Attendance will be limited and will be for family members only.

The Candor Student-Athlete of the Week: Allison Michalski with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block in the conference final.

Eagles in Action This Week

Baseball: Wednesday vs. Ripon College 1 PM in Joliet, IL

Softball: Wednesday vs. Wheaton College 3 Pm

Women’s Soccer: Wednesday at Concordia Chicago 3 PM

Men’s Soccer: Wednesday vs. Concordia Chicago 3 PM

Men’s Lacrosse: Wednesday vs. Elmhurst University 7 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Wednesday vs. North Central College 7 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Friday at Edgewood College 7 PM

Football: Saturday at Concordia Chicago TBA

Softball: Saturday vs. Lakeland University 12 PM

Baseball: Saturday vs. Lakeland University 12 PM

Men’s Lacrosse: Sunday vs. Southwestern University 11:30 AM

Softball: Sunday vs. Concordia Wisconsin 1 PM

Women’s Volleyball: Sunday at Concordia Chicago 1 PM

Men’s Soccer: Sunday at Dominican University 1 PM

Women’s Volleyball: Sunday at Concordia Chicago 3 PM

Women’s Soccer: Sunday vs. Dominican University 4 PM

Softball: Tuesday vs. Carthage College 3 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Tuesday vs. Concordia Wisconsin 7 PM

Eagles Last Week (2-5)

Men’s Lacrosse: Wednesday at North Central College L 8-15

Women’s Soccer: Thursday vs. University of Dubuque L 1-3

Men’s Volleyball: Friday at Lakeland University W 3-0

Cross Country: Saturday at Concordia Wisconsin Classic in Rockford, IL

Women’s Lacrosse: Saturday at Augustana College L 6-18

Women’s Basketball: Saturday vs. Wisconsin Lutheran L 53-78

Men’s Lacrosse Saturday vs. Illinois Tech W 16-11

Women’s Soccer: Sunday at Dominican University L 1-6

Men’s Volleyball: Tuesday vs. MSOE 3-0