Keep or Kick Daylight Saving Time?

Jesus Cortez – Staff Writer

Daylight saving time made its yearly return in Illinois this past Sunday at 2 a.m. While we have lost an hour of sleep, in return, we will now receive longer sunny afternoons. Many people enjoy having an earlier sunrise and a later sunset. However, many also dislike shifting the time twice each year.

“It’s pointless,” said Noah Turcic, an engineering science major at Benedictine University. “Who thought it was a good idea to make us lose an hour of sleep?” Loss of sleep after we “spring forward” every year are only one reported issue caused by daylight saving.



An AP News article stated that science shows that there are other effects caused by daylight saving time. Heart issues are one of the effects as there is a slight increase in heart attacks the Monday after we move the clock forward.

They also reported a brief spike in car accidents and disruptions to our body clock, which can be linked to obesity, diabetes, and depression.

Some researchers, however, argue that daylight saving time is a helpful change. The main purpose of daylight saving is for energy conservation and time management, according to History.com. While the idea of daylight saving time existing to help farmers is a misconception, some of the other pros may not be.

Robbery rates fall an average of 7% in the spring for the entire day and 27% in the evening when DST is in effect, according to Brookings. This may be because the day is shorter.

Daylight saving time also reportedly saved about 0.5% in total electricity per day in 2008, which is over a billion kilowatt-hours or about the amount of electricity used by more than 100,000 households a year, according to Energy.gov.

While there is research to provide for the pros of daylight saving time, there is conflicting research to counter it as well.

I don’t believe there to be a real one-sided effect of daylight saving time that leans either way. Everything related to the pros and cons of daylight saving is so minimal that they may be a coincidence or a correlation. I personally would stick with shifting the clock twice a year as it is what I’ve lived with my whole life and is the concept of time I am familiar with.

