Club Sports Program Launches this Fall

Photo Credit: ben.edu

Anna Fisher – News Editor

Benedictine is starting the Club Sports Program Fall 2021 and students are invited to join. New activities include eSports, Cricket, and Dance Team. In addition, Cheerleading and Pep Band, which already have a robust history at BenU, will be part of the Club Sports Program.

“Our hope is that by adding club sports, we can provide another opportunity to enhance our students’ experience on campus,” said Harold Watson, Director of Student Activities and Recreational Sports and Camps.

Club sports are open to all Lisle Benedictine students and regulated by the Office of Student Activities. Because they are more competitive than intramurals, there will be tryouts. Like student organizations, there will be opportunities for students to be officers who work with the team and coaches.

“The five (eSports, Cricket, cheerleading, pep band, dance team) opportunities are just a way to connect with new and old friends, participate in a different sport, and have some fun doing it,” Watson said.

Photo Credit: BenU Athletic Band

If students want to join or start another club sport, they can contact Harold Watson at hwatson@ben.edu or the Club Sports office at BenUClubSports@ben.edu. Students interested in Pep Band can contact Dr. Al Legutki at alegutki@ben.edu.

Another informational meeting about Club Sports will be held Thursday, Mar. 18 at 12:30 pm:

Meeting ID: 860 6617 5013

Passcode: 372340

https://benu.zoom.us/j/86066175013?pwd=c3l4cHR3VytKTHN4eENmOVNwNno0dz09