Benedictine Ranks in the Top 50 for Best Online Master’s in Nutrition

Kaitlyn Estopare – Staff Writer

Benedictine University was ranked 42 out of 50 for the Best Online Master’s in Nutrition Degree Programs by Intelligent, a trusted source for degree ranking, Mar. 9, 2021.

This ranking is conducted through 206 colleges and universities that are evaluated on curriculum quality, cost, flexibility, faculty, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. Intelligent.com rates each on a scale of 0 to 100 which finalizes which schools will make it to the final 50 list.

Benedictine’s Intelligence score was 65.97. The estimated cost per credit is $700.00, with 52 credits in order to graduate the total cost for only major classes is $36,400.

Although this year’s program at Benedictine was conducted fully online, it was recognized as having the best wellness focus.

Intelligent.com explained the importance of nutritionists. “Nearly 40% of American adults are obese,” they said. Obesity has continuously been a major public health concern for people of all ages in the United States. With obesity statistics continuing to grow, by 2028 nutritionist jobs are predicted to increase by 11%.

https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-nutrition-degree-programs/