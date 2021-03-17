Benedictine Becomes a Vaccine Clinic Site

Photo Credit: Upsplash.com

Anna Fisher – News Editor

Benedictine started giving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to community members today in Goodwin. Students interested in receiving the vaccine should complete this survey form.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that Benedictine University will be hosting Metro Infectious Disease Consultants (MIDC) on our campus to ensure vaccinations for COVID-19,” said President Charles Gregory in a campus-wide communication yesterday. “Metro Infectious Disease will begin vaccinating those in the Benedictine community who fall in Phase 1a and 1b.”

Phase 1a in Illinois includes frontline healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities, while Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers and people over 65, according to the Department of Public Health.

Students who volunteer at the clinic for 20 hours are also eligible to receive the vaccine. To volunteer for tasks such as greeting, cleaning, and registration, contact Marco Masini at (630) 829–6006 or mmasini@ben.edu.

The clinic will operate Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the rest of the semester. MIDC is the largest infectious disease group in the country, according to an email from the COVID Recovery Team. In addition to the Benedictine community, MIDC will be vaccinating their own patients and the local community.

“These vaccine clinics will provide the university with the opportunity to serve our community and the broader community in providing this valuable resource as we respond to the pandemic,” the COVID Recovery Team stated, “In line with our Benedictine Hallmarks, we will have the opportunity to be better stewards of our colleagues and our student body, as well as our community.”