2021 Spring Fashion Trends

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

With spring just around the corner, it’s time to switch up what you have in your closet. Here are some of the hottest fashion trends for Spring 2021:

Maxi Dress

A staple piece to always have is a maxi dress. It’s a perfect go to that can be dressed up or down with shoes or accessories. You could also choose any color to brighten up the look or keep it neutral. It is any outfit for warmer days.

Wrap dress

A wrap dress is super cute and could be a formal dress for work, school, meetings, or anywhere. There are wrap dresses that have multiple designs or one simple color. It’s super easy to dress up or down with the shoes you wear or the jewelry you pair with it. If your going for a more formal bold look try adding bold red lips to the look.

Corset Outfit

Corset outfits were huge in the winter and they aren’t going anywhere for the springtime. A Lot of tops and dresses already come with the corset shaping to keep you from having to wear too many layers or if you want to use an old top from your closet you could just add a corset on top. It’s a super flattering look no matter if you style it up or down.

Cool cut-Outs

Cool cut-out dresses or tops are super cute and a simple way to make plain dresses look a little different. It is the perfect amount of scandalous yet modest clothing to wear anywhere at any time. You could even keep the cut-out more simple, like on the arms instead of the neck and shoulder area.

Crop top

Let’s be honest, crop tops aren’t going anywhere. Crop tops are the perfect piece for warmer spring days and with such a wide selection of crop tops you could piece them with anything to fit your style choice.

Photos were acquired from forbes.com and cosmopolitan.com