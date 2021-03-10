Women’s Basketball to Play for NACC Championship, More Sports Begin Competition

After beating Aurora, the women’s basketball team is advancing to the conference championship. Photo Credit: benueagles.com

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

Women’s basketball was able to secure the South division crown this week with wins over Concordia Chicago and Aurora. They were able to stave off an Aurora comeback with crucial buckets from Allison Michalski and Jordan Carlquist. They will play Wisconsin Lutheran for the NACC Championship on Saturday.

After leading early, men’s basketball ended their season with a loss to Aurora. Senior Chris Hester and Freshman Trevor Montiel each had 14 points. They end the season with a record of 9-4.

Facing tough competition, baseball was unable to secure an opening victory. They dropped two games versus #14 Webster with one of the contests went to extra innings. Benedictine hit a team total of 8 doubles in the three games.

Katrina Lisowski and Kaylee Garcia each earned NACC women’s lacrosse players of the week. They were unable to secure the win against North Central College and will look to bounce back against Augustana College.

In non-conference action, men’s volleyball defeated North Park University. Chase Olson led the team with 12 kills. They won/lost against Aurora 3-2. The team currently sits at #7 in the country.

Fueled by Colin Domek’s five goals, the men’s lacrosse defeated the University of Dubuque 19-9. The win brings the team to 2-1 on the year. They play North Central College tonight at 7 PM.

Women’s volleyball began their season with a doubleheader against Dominican University. They lost both matches in straight sets. Hayley Primas led the team with 14 total digs on the day.

Alejandro Tecuanhuehue was the sole representative for cross country this past weekend. He competed at the Wisconsin Lutheran Warrior 5K Road Race. Cross country has another scheduled meet in Rockford this Saturday.

Looking ahead to this week, softball, and women’s soccer both are beginning their season at home. Women’s soccer’s opener will be Katie Berkopec’s first game as head coach. Women’s soccer traditionally competes in the fall while softball’s season got cut short last spring.

There are still no fans allowed at home Benedictine University athletic contests.

The Candor Student-Athlete of the Week: Claire Gibler scored a team-high 20 points on 9-13 shooting in the win over Aurora. Gibler also had 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Eagles in Action This Week

Men’s Lacrosse: Wednesday at North Central College 7 PM

Women’s Soccer: Thursday vs. University of Dubuque 7 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Friday at Lakeland University 7 PM

Cross Country: Saturday at Concordia Wisconsin Classic in Rockford, IL

Women’s Lacrosse: Saturday at Augustana College 12 PM

Women’s Basketball: Saturday vs. Wisconsin Lutheran 2 PM

Women’s Soccer: Sunday at Dominican University 1 PM

Softball: Tuesday vs. Wheaton College 3 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Tuesday vs. MSOE 7 PM

Eagles Last Week (4-7)

Men’s Basketball: Wednesday vs. Aurora University L 67-74

Women’s Lacrosse: Wednesday vs. North Central College L 2-22

Men’s Lacrosse: Wednesday at University of Dubuque W 19-9

Women’s Basketball: Thursday vs. Concordia Chicago W 65-43

Women’s Basketball: Saturday vs. Aurora University W 72-64

Baseball: Saturday vs. Wartburg College L 2-7

Women’s Volleyball: Sunday at Domincan University L 0-3

Baseball: Sunday vs. Webster University L 1-3

Baseball: Sunday vs. Webster University L 6-7

Men’s Volleyball: Sunday vs. North Park University W 3-0

Men’s Volleyball: Tuesday at Aurora University W 3-2