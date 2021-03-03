Provost Announces Merge of COS and COEHS for Next Year

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Anna Fisher – News Editor

The College of Science and the College of Education and Health Services will merge June 2021, Provost Ken Newbold announced yesterday in an email to faculty and staff. It is uncertain what this restructuring will mean for current students.

The combined colleges will become and be called the College of Science and Health.

“This reshaping,” said Newbold, “will occur through an inclusive and collaborative process that will focus on creating a shared direction to enhance communication channels, facilitate innovative academic programs and create new learning opportunities.”

“The School of Education will report directly to the Provost for an interim period while a strategy for the future is created for our education programs,” Newbold said. This leads to questions about the School of Education’s position related to the merge.

“Dialogue will occur this semester and structures will be in place for the upcoming academic year,” Newbold assured.

As more information comes out about the merge’s effect on students, we will keep you posted.