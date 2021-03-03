Eagles Continue to Dominate

From the track to the court, the Eagles were flying high. Photo courtesy of benueagles.com

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

This week was an eventful week in Benedictine athletics. Men’s and women’s basketball each won a South Division championship. Men’s track returned with two individual wins and men’s volleyball was able to defeat the #6 team in the country.

The men’s track meet saw solid performances from DJ Anderson and Matt Fleming. Anderson finished second in the 60m and first in the 200m dash. Fleming won the long jump. Both Anderson and Fleming earned All-American honors last season and are poised to have stellar outdoor track seasons.

Men’s volleyball was able to pull out the upset win over Dominican University. They were led by Jacob Grygo, who recorded a game-high 25 kills. With that performance, Grygo was picked to be the NACC player of the week. The win moved Benedictine up to #7 in the national poll.

Women’s basketball moved to 4-0 on the season after picking a win against Aurora, Concordia Chicago and two against Rockford. The four victories have been from a combined 66 points. They will begin the conference tournament this week as the #1 seed and will square off against Concordia Chicago on Thursday.

After Saturday’s win over Rockford University, men’s basketball was able to get a split of the South Division title. Chris Hester led the way with 21 points. They finish the regular season with a conference record of 6-2. The Eagles will be the #2 seed in the NACC tournament and will play Aurora tonight at 7:30 PM.

Katrina Lisowski scored the game-winning goal for the women’s lacrosse team as they were able to beat Franklin College 10-9. Margaret Pinkston had 11 saves and the win moved the team to 1-1 on the year.

Despite being tied at halftime against Augustana College, men’s lacrosse fell short in the second half a non conference loss. Scott Ransom scored 3 goals and Evan Kilbane had 11 saves. They will look to bounce back tonight against the University of Dubuque at 6 PM this Wednesday.

Two more sports will be starting competition this week. Women’s volleyball will begin their season with a Sunday doubleheader versus Dominican University. Baseball will play three games in Sauget, IL which is near St. Louis. The baseball games will be played in a minor league stadium.

The Candor Student-Athlete of the Week: Men’s Track Senior DJ Anderson. Anderson won the 200 meters with a time of 22.46 and placed second in the 60 meters with a time of 7.20.

Eagles in Action This Week

Men’s Basketball: Wednesday vs. Aurora University 7:30 PM

Women’s Lacrosse: Wednesday vs. North Central College 4 PM

Men’s Lacrosse: Wednesday at University of Dubuque 6 PM

Women’s Basketball: Thursday vs. Concordia Chicago 7 PM

Baseball: Saturday vs. Wartburg College 1:30 PM

Women’s Volleyball: Sunday at Domincan University TBA

Baseball: Sunday vs. Webster University 12 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Sunday vs. North Park University 2 PM

Men’s Volleyball: Tuesday at Aurora University 7 PM

Eagles Last Week (7-3)

Women’s Lacrosse vs. Carthage College: Loss 1-16

Men’s Volleyball vs. Dominican University: Win 3-2

Women’s Basketball at Rockford University: Win 62-44

Men’s Basketball vs. Rockford University: Loss 66-73

Men’s Indoor Track Meet: Team Finish 3rd with DJ Anderson 1st in 200m and Matt Fleming 1st in Long Jump

Women’s Indoor Track Meet: Team Finish 6th.

Men’s Lacrosse at Augustana College: Loss 9-15

Women’s Basketball at Rockford University: Win 64-43

Men’s Basketball vs. Rockford University: Win 80-57

Women’s Lacrosse at Franklin College: Win 10-9

Women’s Basketball at Aurora University: Win 68-41

Men’s Volleyball vs. Rockford University: Win 3-0