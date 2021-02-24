The Language of Love and Apology

Photo Credit: Counseling Center

Sara Molina – Staff Writer

The PEACE team and the Counseling Center held Wellness Wednesday on the 17th. The topic, Love Language, was held via Zoom.

“The basis of Love Language is that different people can have different ideas about what romantic love means and how it is or should be expressed,” said Rachel Maluta, the Counseling Center’s Graduate Intern.

Prior to the event, participants were encouraged to take the 5 Love Languages quiz. Maluta began with a short poll relating to the quiz. The poll found that 82% of participants had heard of Love Languages before, 91% had taken the quiz, and 73% were surprised with their results.

“I feel like many people started learning more about Love Languages from this pandemic,” said Layan Abdelhad, an attendee.

The 5 Love Languages are:

Words of Affirmation: verbal appreciations or compliments

Quality Time: undivided attention to partner

Physical Touch: receiving and giving affection through physical connections

Gift Giving-:physical reminders of affection

Acts of Service: physical expression of thoughtful gesture

COVID has given many the opportunity to re-evaluate themselves and their own relationships. Taffie Duzan, Associate Director of Disability Service, admitted that during the pandemic she and her husband have changed and grown more in their relationship. The Love Languages have also given Duzan insight on why she doesn’t always understand her husband.

Along with understanding different the Love Languages comes the different Apology Languages. Quiz for the Apology Language may be found here.

The 5 Apology Languages include:

Expressing Regret: “I’m sorry”

Accepting Responsibility: “I was wrong”

Making Restitutions: “How can I make it right?”

Genuinely Repenting: “I’ll try not to do it again”

Requesting Forgiveness: “Please forgive me”

The next Wellness Wednesday, Feb. 24, will discuss SAD, seasonal affective disorder. Students do not need to be in distress to need help. Contact the Counseling Center at 630-829-1800 or make a virtual walk-in appointment at https://doxy.me/benuwalkin.