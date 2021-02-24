Men’s Lacrosse Wins Season Opener

Men’s Lacrosse won their first contest back after a 345-day hiatus. (Photo credit: Leanne Siewart )

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

The men’s lacrosse team started their season off strong with a 15-9 victory over Alma on Friday. The game was played indoors at the Canlan Sportsplex in Barrington as the recent weather conditions has put playing outdoors on hold.

Friday afternoons win featured scores from seven different Eagles, including a game high five from Senior Nic Perkins and three from Senior Thomas Tillet. In addition, Freshman Trey Mobley picked up nine groundballs to start his college career on a high note.

The Eagles dominated the shot total with a 53-27 advantage in which 32 of those were put on goal.

“Getting the first win is huge for us. Our main goal this season is to send a message to the rest of the conference that we came to play this season and we definitely previewed that against Alma” said Tillet. “I think a big key to success in our first game was the chemistry of our core group of guys, we have created such a good bond.”

Once the game started the Eagles never let off the gas, as they did not trail the entire game. That thanks to a great start to the second half, jumping out to a 10-5 lead off a goal from yet another Senior from this very experienced group, Joey Spahn.

“Since our season was taken away last year, all of our returners came back hungrier than ever for that conference championship, and I have full faith in us to do it” Tillet added.

The Eagles return to action versus Augustana this Saturday who currently sits at 0-1 off a loss to Aurora in their own season opener. Benedictine will then play seven games in a packed month of March hoping to set up an end of the season run heading into the NACC tournament.