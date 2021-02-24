FreeBritney Movement Explained

Photo Credit: nbcnews.com

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Britney Spears, 39 years old, hasn’t had any legal control over her life and fortune for 13 years, due to a conservatorship. The conservatorship is a legal guardianship that prevents Spears from making any decisions on her because of her incapability. This decision was approved in 2008 after she had multiple mental breakdowns in public.

According to Insider, the conservatorship was extended four times in 2020, and Spears is currently fighting to have her father removed from the conservatorship.

Since the implementation of the conservatorship, many fans believed she was being controlled and manipulated which started the #FreeBritney movement. Spears lawyers also confirmed this conspiracy as being true.

Many stars including Charlie Puth, Lukas Gage, Khloe Kardashian and Paris Hilton are participating in helping this movement succeed. #FreeBritney.