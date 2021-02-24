BenU Athletics Update

Three sports have already played games with many more scheduled in the near future. Photo Credit: benueagles.com

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

Student-athletes at Benedictine University have been on campus for just over one month. Since the beginning of this athletic season, there have been 14 games played by 4 athletic teams. Unfortunately, there have also been 16 games which have been cancelled. Men’s basketball has had 2 games cancelled, men’s volleyball has had 4 and women’s basketball has had 10.

The women’s basketball team will only play 4 regular season games prior to their conference tournament beginning. Their tournament is scheduled to begin next Thursday with eight teams. The top four seeds out of the five teams competing in the South Division will make it. Rockford currently sits in last place at 0-6. If Benedictine beats Rockford twice over the weekend, that should solidify their spot in the tournament.



The men’s basketball tournament will begin next Wednesday. They currently sit at the top of their South Division, tied with Rockford. The Eagles will square off against Rockford this weekend in their final two conference games of the season. Those games will determine who gets to host the playoff games that will precede the NACC Championship.

This past week saw men’s lacrosse and men’s volleyball both make their season openers. It was both teams first games since their seasons got cut short due to the pandemic. Due to the weather, the men’s lacrosse opener took place at an indoor facility in Barrington. Both teams won their games, and each will play 15 games this season.

Women’s lacrosse will play their first game this week. Sunday’s game will be played on the road against Franklin College. That is the only Benedictine athletic competition that is scheduled to be played in Hoosier State this season.

Men’s and women’s indoor track and field will be competing on Saturday in Chicago. The meet is hosted by Aurora University but will be held at the Gately Indoor Track & Field facility. There will be five NACC schools competing in both men’s and women’s events.

Looking ahead to March, the rest of Benedictine sports will be getting underway. Women’s volleyball and women’s soccer will each play their first games during the week of March 7th. The following week, softball, baseball, men’s soccer, and football will each play their first games.

All student-athletes are being routinely tested to follow university and conference protocols. Each student-athlete must receive a test within 48 hours of competition. There are currently no fans being allowed in attendance.

Follow the Candor on Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date with all of Benedictine athletics!

The Candor Student-Athlete of the Week: Men’s Lacrosse Senior, Nic Perkins. Perkins scored a game-high 5 goals and an assist in the 15-9 season opening win.

Eagles in Action This Week

Women’s Lacrosse vs. Carthage College, Wednesday 6 PM

Men’s Volleyball vs. Dominican University, Thursday 7 PM

Women’s Basketball at Rockford University, Friday 7 PM

Men’s Basketball vs. Rockford University, Friday 7 PM

Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track Meet in Chicago, Saturday All-Day

Men’s Lacrosse at Augustana College, Saturday 1 PM

Women’s Basketball at Rockford University, Saturday 5 PM

Men’s Basketball vs. Rockford University, Saturday 5 PM

Women’s Lacrosse at Franklin College, Sunday 1 PM

Women’s Basketball at Aurora University, Monday 7 PM

Men’s Volleyball vs. Rockford University, Tuesday 7 PM

Eagles Last Week (4-0)

Men’s Basketball vs. Wabash College: Win 76-59

Men’s Lacrosse vs. Alma College: Win 15-9

Men’s Volleyball vs. Illinois Tech: Win 3-0

Men’s Basketball vs. Lake Forest College: Win 67-59