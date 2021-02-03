Valentine’s Day Outfits 2021

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner planning an outfit can be a struggle. Here are a few super simple and easy outfits to piece together!

Ruched dresses have been super in this season making it the perfect trendy dress to wear on Valentine’s Day. If it’s a plain black one, just accessorize with gold or red jewelry. For shoes you could wear your favorite pair of sneakers or your favorite pair of heels. If it’s chilly outside you can even throw on your classic trench coat or a ready zip coat.

Buttoned cardigans are an essential for your closet and look flattering on everyone! Wearing a buttoned cardigan with your favorite pair of distressed jeans and a cute pair of chunky heel boots is a super simple and cute outfit. You could also accessorize with chunky or delicate jewelry depending on if you want to keep the look more casual or dress it up more.

A long cardigan look is also a super easy to piece together and perfect for when it’s colder. Start off with your favorite cardigan and add your favorite sweater underneath. Pair that with a pair of black jeans and tuck in the sweater. For accessories add a belt, a chunky necklace, and a pair of hoop earrings. For shoes you could wear a simple pair of combat boots or if you want a fancier look you could wear a pair of thigh high heel boots

If all else fails, you can never go wrong with a plain red dress and a pair of white sneakers. You can pair that with a leather or denim jacket. You could pair that with any of you favorite pieces of jewelry or keep it simple without any jewelry at all.

No matter which look you go for don’t forget to wear a bold red lip color to top it off!

Sources:

https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/advice/g4586/what-to-wear-on-valentines-day-2015/

Pinterest – Society 19