Strong Offense Leads to First Two Wins of the Year



The Men’s Basketball Team Put up a combined 156 points in their two wins this weekend. Photo credit: benueagles.com

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

Fueled by their offense, the Benedictine Men’s Basketball Team ended this weekend with two victories against Concordia Chicago. It was their first two wins of the season and the first Benedictine team to win a NACC contest in 335 days.

On Friday’s game against the Cougars, the Eagles went on an 18-0 run midway through the first half and never looked back. After leading by 9 at the half, Benedictine secured the win by a score of 68-54. Benedictine’s leading scorer was Nate Shead who had 14 points off the bench. Shead played for Rockford University last year and averaged a team-high 16 points per game.

Saturday’s performance was a little stronger for the visiting Eagles. The bench scored 52 points as they went on to win the game 88-41. Chris Hester was the game’s leading scorer with 17 as Benedictine was in control for most of the game. Fifteen eagles players scored compared to Concordia’s seven guys to the ball in the basket.

After being outscored in the paint in the first game, Benedictine outscored the Cougars by 34 in the second game. Benedictine also outscored the Cougars from behind the arc as well.

Benedictine currently ranks 9th in all of Division III in field goal percentage. According to senior Walter Taylor, their key to their offense is patience.

“What is getting our offense going is we are taking our time.” Taylor said. “We aren’t trying to play at our opponents’ fast pace of play.” The men’s team continues with their season this Friday and Saturday as they face Dominican at home. Benedictine enters the contest a favorite after winning the previous 14 meetings against the Stars. Their most recent loss came on January 23, 2013.