Eagle Stop Helps Students Make More Connections

Kaitlyn Estopare – Staff Writer

Benedictine University hosted a Virtual Eagle Stop, sponsored by the Office of Student Activities, to help students connect through clubs and organizations the past two weeks. Each group hosted Zoom meetings with a welcome video for recruits.

“I strongly believe that what draws others to joining our club is the chance to find a community within BenU. As well, members can learn about different Hispanic-Latino cultures apart from their own and how to use that to their advantage,” said Natalie Figueroa, Secretary of the Association of Latino American Students.

During the Virtual Eagle Stop, the group discussed potential virtual activities, their mission and upcoming career opportunities. The Association of Latino American Students welcomed one new transfer recruit to the association at the Virtual Eagle Stop. Due to members graduating this school year, the association is looking to recruit new members to fill the board positions for future terms.

“We care about each and every one of our new people that come in and we can be fun while educating others about Black history,” said Mercedes Wynter, Event Coordinator for the Black Student Union, “What draws people to BSU is how close we are as a family.”

Wynter explained their upcoming events for Black History Month such as post-election thoughts and topics such as current actions at the university and in the world pertaining to issues or new advances in the black community. From the Virtual Eagle Stop, Black Student Union was about to add one new member to their club.

Joining a club or an association opens up opportunities for future connections and careers. If students want to learn more about joining a club or association, information can be found on the university’s website or by contacting Katie Buell, Assistant Director for Activities and Organizations.