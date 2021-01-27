Throwing Shade Through Music

Photo Credit: US Magazine

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Olivia Rodrigo released her new song “Drivers License” earlier this year. According to US Magazine her song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100. Some of her fans questioned the song, such as when she said “you’re probably with that blond girl.” She seemed to doge all questions until January 20 when she acknowledged people’s curiosity on who the song is about.

2 weeks after Olivia Rodrigo’s song, Sabrina Carpenter came out with her song called “Skin” which included the lyrics “Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme” and “You been tellin’ your side / So I’ll be tellin’ mine.” According to US Magazine, Carpenter already cleared the air stating “Thank you to everyone who has listened to ‘Skin’ especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what I was trying to get across.” She also denied all speculations of her song being a response to Rodrigo’s.