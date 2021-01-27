New Chapter for the U.S.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sanampreet Kaur Bhullar – Staff Writer

The US held its inauguration for the 46th President, Joe Biden, this past Wednesday. The event hosted politicians, poets, and celebrities and marked a beginning of a new chapter. In a matter of hours, Americans who have been undermined were finally able to see a celebration of immense cultural diversity and firsts in a historic and solemn event. Those who spoke at the inauguration included Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman of color elected to the White House, and Amanda Gorman, the nation’s first youth poet laureate. The celebration and immense diversity were unlike the country’s leadership in recent years. Here were a few of the historical events from that day:

Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris made history as the first woman Vice President of Black and South Asian heritage. During Harris’s speech, she discussed her first name’s meaning, a powerful symbol in Indian culture. Kamala means “lotus flower,” and she mentioned during her speech how a lotus grows underwater and rises above the surface as its roots are firmly embedded in the river bottom. She also honored and remembered her grandfather, who was a senior diplomat in the Indian government.

Amanda Gorman

Gorman captivated millions of hearts as she recited her original poem, “The Hill We Climb.” In a country that is so divided, this poem reminded Americans of the light at the end of the tunnel. Check out her speech at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz4YuEvJ3y4.

Eugene Goodman

Goodman has been hailed a hero since he lured rioters away from the Senate Chambers during the insurrection at Capitol Hill. Last week, he escorted Harris to the inauguration ceremony. In a video that surfaced on January 6th, Goodman was seen being chased up a Capitol staircase by the mob. When the officer reached the top of the stairs, he saw the Senate Chambers unguarded, and moved the mob towards the right, away from the chambers. His swift and courageous act doubtlessly saved lives.