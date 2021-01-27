COVID and Snow Responsible for Cancellations

Men’s Basketball had their two most recent games canceled due to snow and COVID. The start of the women’s season has been pushed back to February 5th.

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

This year’s athletic seasons were expected to be full of cancelations and postponements. Both basketball teams at Benedictine have experienced these setbacks right out of the gate.

The men’s team had last Saturday’s game against Concordia Wisconsin canceled after a positive test in the Concordia basketball program. Concordia’s next scheduled game is this Friday, sixteen days since their last contest. Benedictine’s matchup against Buena Vista, a school from Iowa, was canceled on Tuesday. It was canceled due to the snowstorm.

The women’s team has yet to put on their jerseys this year and will have to wait a little longer. Their first two games initially scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. These games against Concordia Chicago have been moved to February. Because of this change, the team is currently scheduled to play 8 games in 15 days.

Other NACC schools have been struggling to get the ball rolling as well. On the men’s side, Concordia Chicago played their first game on Monday after three canceled games. MSOE’s has postponed three games since January 14th, with their next game scheduled for February 1st. IIT is the only school to have their men’s and women’s basketball seasons outright canceled.

These delays have obviously been inconveniences. Both teams entered this year after successful seasons that ended in the NCAA Tournament. But the players are doing their best to get through it.

“The games getting canceled is a big let down for us.” Junior Mason Sobiesk said. “We have been working hard this offseason and the situation is not ideal. We are hoping for the rest of the season to go smoothly.”

The next men’s game is scheduled January 29th against Concordia Chicago with the women’s opener scheduled for February 5th versus Dominican.