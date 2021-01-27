Bears Begin Crucial Offseason

General Manager Ryan Pace (left) and Matt Nagy (right) begin the offseason with a lot on their plates. Photo Credit: Chicago Sun Times

Logan Shepard – Sports Writer

Chicago, IL-This offseason is pivotal for the Chicago Bears organization. Number one on the list is looking for their next quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears current quarterback, should not be brought back, which would leave Nick Foles as the only quarterback with playing experience.

Most of the league is also looking for a quarterback and the Bears would have a huge impact on the quarterback market. With a new quarterback, the Bears will have a centerpiece to build the franchise around. The Bears are the only team in the NFL never to have a 4,000-yard passer.

Another problem that needs to be resolved is the defense. Defensive coordinator, Chuck Pagano, retired after the loss to the Saints in the playoffs. They decided to replace him with Sean Desai. Desai was previously the safeties coach who is responsible for the success of Pro-Bowler free safety Eddie Jackson. This was a key position that needed to be filled. Hopefully this move will restore the defense back to the elite status, like the season in 2018.

Next season will be a make-or-break year for the Bears. They have been viewed as a failure these past two seasons. If the Bears fail to meet expectations next season, the team will be forced to rebuild, and the fans will be forced to endure terrible football once again.