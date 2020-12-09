Lil Uzi Vert Heartbroken over Rihanna

Photo Credit: Compex.com

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Most people know Lil Uzi Vert is a huge fan of Rihanna. Some people might even say he’s a little bit obsessed. Out of the millions of his instagram followers he only followed Rihanna, not to mention he would wear her merch and clothes with her face on it.

Rumours of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky dating arose late last month after Rihinna featured him for her makeup line, Fenty Beauty. On December 2nd, Rihanna was seen in New York with ASAP Rocky and photos surfaced that supported the rumors of them dating, according to Complex.

Lil Uzi Vert seems to be both sad and disappointed by this news. He reposted one of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s photo on his Instagram story and captioned it “Can’t be true.”. He also unfollowed Rihanna leaving his following to 0.

Lil Uzi Vert’s new song DOA leaked and is said to be him venting about Rihanna.