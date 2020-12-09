Fun Things to do this Winter Break

Photo Credit: themarylhurstschoo.org

Sanampreet Kaur Bhullar – Staff Writer

With the Fall semester nearing the end, and finals coming up soon, many of us have already started planning out our Winter breaks.

Whether your break is filled with studying, working, or simply relaxing, there’s always a need to take time off school and to focus on other things, such as family. This Winter break will be different like no other as numerous places are closed and travel is limited. However, there are things that people can do for fun while still abiding to COVID precautions.

The following list has been complied to serve as an idea of what activities and events you can participate in, while staying safe:

Jack Frost Winter Village – From the same people who brought us Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up comes the Jack Frost Winter Village. The 2-acre attraction in Chicago boasts a sprawling Christmas tree farm for families who want to get some fresh air this winter. Tickets are being sold for $21 per person and this includes a Jack’s Winter Walk and a Christmas doughnut. Those who wish to a purchase a tree can do so, but it will cost extra. Check out the following website to get more information: https://welcometojacks.com/ CTA Holiday Train – The holiday train will still roll out in Chicago like every year; however, passengers will not be allowed to board for safety reasons. The Holiday train is decked out with bright holiday lights and with Santa and his reindeer riding outside while waving at families. Check out the following website to get more information: https://www.transitchicago.com/celebrate-the-season-with-cta%E2%80%99s-holiday-train/ Santa’s Garage and Drive-in Experience – Visit Santa and his reindeer at Soldier Field where Waldron Deck and South Parking Lot has been transformed into a drive-in experience. Santa will pose for a socially distanced photo for those who wish to get one. In the South Lot, visitors will enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, and the screening of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Check out the following website to get more information: http://santasgarageanddrivein.com/ Let It Shine Drive-Thru Lightshow – A drive-thru show in Northbrook Court, approximately 25 miles north of downtown Chicago, will be hosting a wonderland of 1 million LED lights that are synchronized to Christmas classics this Winter season. Check out the following website to get more information: https://shinelightshow.com/