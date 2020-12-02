Holiday Outfits 2020

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Below are my favorite outfits for the 2020 Holiday season:

Anything Sparkly is never the wrong way to go. You could wear a sparkly dress or your favorite sparkly sweater with jeans. Pair it with your favorite booties or nude heels. For accessories keep it simple and wear your favorite red lipstick.

A casual outfit you could wear is your favorite pair of jeans with a plain t shirt tucked in and add a super chunky scarf. For shoes wear your favorite white sneakers or coordinate the color of your shoes with the colors on your scarf. You could also accessorize with chunky bracelets or your favorite watch and hoop earrings.

A super cute and simple outfit is a miniskirt paired with your favorite knit sweater and a chunky heel bootie. You could accessorize with chunky jewelry and a natural makeup look or delicate jewelry and a bold makeup look.

A super comfy and cute look is a sweater dress with thigh high boots. You could keep the makeup look natural or bold and wear your favorite purse to dress it up a little more.

Photo Source:

Pinterst.com