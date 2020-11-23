New COVID Tests Reveal Better Results

Photo Credit: AP News

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Just about 2 weeks ago, Pfizer announced their vaccine proved to be over 90% effective with 2 doses. Moderna announced last Monday, November 16th, that they created a two-dose vaccine that tested to be almost 95% effective.

According to the New York Times, Moderna only released early data from their trial meaning it would still take months for the vaccine to be approved and distributed to the population. Scientists are conducting tests where they randomly assign 1 of the 2 vaccines, or a placebo to the volunteers. The results of the test concluded Moderna’s vaccine to be 94.5% effective.

Although getting the vaccine could drastically decrease the spread, it will take time for life to return completely to normal.

Initially the vaccines will have to be rationed by the government. The first group to receive the vaccine will be essential workers, people at high risk with underlying conditions, and people 65 and older who are living in group living facilities. There are 3 other groups that the government has divided the population into in order to ration the vaccines accordingly.