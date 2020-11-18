Rivera Hired as Men’s Track & Field Coach

Gabe Rivera will now coach the men’s track & field team. He started his coaching career at College of Dupage and UIC. Photo Credit: benueagles.com

Tim Folliard – Sports Editor

Gabe Rivera has been hired as the new men’s track & field head coach. Rivera returns to Illinois from sunny southern California, where he was the coach of Long Beach City College since 2017.

Rivera began his coaching career at College of DuPage, where he earned all-American honors as a student-athlete. From COD, he went to UIC both as an athlete and as a coach. As an athlete at UIC, he earned all-conference honors in the 100-meter dash.

Rivera spent eight years as an assistant at UIC. While at UIC, Rivera coached athletes who competed in the Division I championships. Rivera also coached at the Division II level at Eastern New Mexico University. While at Long Beach City College, Rivera took the track & field team to the state championships every year.

“As I step foot on campus, I look forward to serving the academic and athletic needs of the student-athletes at Benedictine while collaborating with the community and staff in supporting the growth and accomplishments of the athletic department.” Rivera said in a statement released by the University.

Rivera replaces Paul Zavala, who became the head coach at Chicago State University. With this hiring, every athletic program has a head coach for the 2021 athletic season. The schedule for the men’s track & field has yet to be released.