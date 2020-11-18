COVID-19 Getting the Best of College Football

Alabama had their game last Saturday against LSU cancelled due to COVID-19. It was one of the many games to be cancelled so far this season. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Kevin Gallagher – Sports Writer

College football programs are struggling to keep the virus from affecting their season. Many teams have had games postponed because too many players on the teams are getting the virus. Covid-19 affected the most college football teams this past weekend, postponing some potentially great games. LSU vs. #1 Alabama, #3 Ohio State vs. Maryland, and #5 Texas A&M vs. Tennessee were all canceled because of the coronavirus.

Although a few good matchups were postponed, there were still some great games to watch on Saturday. Wisconsin put on a dominating performance at the Big House, as Michigan’s hope for a successful season keeps spiraling down the drain as they fall to 1-3. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz’ performance Saturday continues to show people why he is in the running for the Heisman trophy this year.

#2 Notre Dame continues to go on a hot streak as they took down Boston College, who gave Clemson a fight two weeks ago. Both team’s passing game were strong, but Notre Dame’s rushing game solidified the win for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame now improves to a perfect 8-0 to the season. There should be plenty of games next week though as #3 Ohio State takes on #9 Indiana at 11:00 a.m. (CST), #10 Wisconsin takes on #19 Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. (CST), and an in-state rivalry match between #14 Oklahoma State vs. #18 Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. (CST)