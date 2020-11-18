Photo Credit: WBOY.com/news

Kaitlyn Estopare – Staff Writer

From the beginning of the Presidential campaigns, this election term has been hectic, to say the least. The presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been battling head to head to secure the honor of being the President of the United States. Starting on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, citizens began to cast their votes at the in-person polls. According to the U.S. Elections Project, there was a total of 101,000,000 early votes, 35,000,000 in-person votes, and 65,000,000 mail-in ballots.

There have been many claims of voter fraud in multiple states. These claims are the use of sharpie on in-person ballots, deceased person’s voting, computer software glitching, states counting more votes than actual registered voters, votes from members of the military thrown in the trash, ballots at in-person polls being thrown in the trash, or tampered with, and a sudden spike of votes overnight.

Trump’s lawyers also claimed that observers were not permitted in the buildings when polls were being counted however evidence showed that these observers were allowed within 15 feet of the poll workers at the time. Some of these claims such as the one mentioned earlier have been deemed false or yet to be proven.

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Donald Trump began to compile evidence of voter fraud to support his cases when taking on each state that was committing voter fraud and the Supreme Court.

According to ABC news, several critics including Karl Racine, the attorney general for the District of Columbia, has disregarded the allegations stating that “ We have seen numerous instances where affidavits have been filed … only to be immediately pulled back once tested in state and federal court.” *

Although few of the allegations fell short with some states, the Trump administration is persisting with their allegations in search of a judicial decision leaning their way.

* https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/judges-increasingly-frustrated-trumps-legal-claims-2020-election/story?id=74211479