Who is Most Likely to Win?

Photo Credit: AFP

Syeda Saberi – News Editor

Voters have flooded the mailboxes and the voting polls to submit their last-minute votes for this year’s presidential election. While it may still be too early to predict who will be given the Presidential title, it seems that Biden is in the lead.

Each president needs 270 electoral votes to win and according to CNN politics*, as of 8:30 AM EST, November 4th, Joe Biden is at 238 votes with Trump behind him sitting at 213 points. Currently, Illinois has casted 2,881,554 votes for Biden and 2,246,472 votes for Trump with 1% of voters casting the vote for other. This has labeled Illinois as a predominantly democratic state. However, at this time they have only received 80% of the total votes for the entire state.

Nevada among other states will abstain from posting any results until all the polling locations have closed according to Jennifer Russel, the spokeswoman for Nevada Secretary of State office. This includes any early voters, mail in ballots, and current election day voters.

Currently all eyes are on the 13 swing states which include Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina, and Georgia**. While Trump has won Ohio, the other remaining states are still being considered toss up states that could go either way. The New York times have forecasted these states and which way they’ll swing. Florida is likely to lean red, as well as Georgia. Arizona seems to be swinging blue this time around.

Michigan is leaning red according to the Associated Press but CNN reporters state that Michigan can flip to blue due to Trump’s response to COVID-19 and how it has affected the residents of Michigan***. Most states are not likely to have their results in by election night due to the number of mail-in ballots. Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia allow postmarked ballots to arrive after Election Day, so only 9 states have a chance of reporting 98% of their unofficial results by noon the day after Election day****.

