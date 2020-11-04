Week 10 College Football Preview

#4 Notre Dame squares off against #1 Clemson. Clemsin will be without Trevor Lawrence, who has COVID-19. Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kevin Gallagher – Sports Writer

There are plenty of games to watch this Saturday especially with the MAC returning to play. The top game for Saturday will be #1 Clemson vs #4 Notre Dame. Notre Dame plans to give Clemson their first loss with Trevor Lawrence out due to a positive coronavirus test.

Clemson’s offense has the advantage, as they have put up more yards this season than the Fighting Irish and are one of the top offenses in the country. This will be Notre Dame’s first time playing a ranked opponent this year, so it will be interesting to see how they can handle the pressure.

In the SEC, #5 Georgia plays #8 Florida. Both teams have one loss with Georgia’s coming from Alabama, and Florida’s loss came from Texas A&M earlier this year. Florida’s quarterback, Kyle Trash, has put up some astonishing numbers and he is a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Expect more passing in this game as both running backs do not have many yards this season.

In the BIG 10, the top matchup this Saturday is #13 Indiana vs #23 Michigan. Indiana was unranked last week until they took down Penn State in overtime. Michigan dropped two spots in the rankings last week after losing to a Michigan State team that had lost to Rutgers the week before. Indiana will put up a fight and could pull off the win. Indiana looks very underrated this year and expect them to have a strong year.

The Wisconsin-Purdue game has been cancelled because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Wisconsin football team. Star quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for coronavirus for the Badgers. Wisconsin’s games have been postponed for two weeks or until the situation is under control.