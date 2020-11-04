Thanksgiving Outfits 2020

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

With the start of November, the holiday season has officially begun. Here are a few quick outfits to piece together for a stylish thanksgiving look or any other holiday party look.

Sweater and skirt combo is perfect to still use your summer skirts. You could pair a plain white or cream skirt with any printed miniskirt and pair that with your favorite pair of boots. And to finish off the look you can do a natural makeup look with bold red lips and a chunky necklace to accessorize.

A sweater dress is a simple way to look dressed up but still be comfortable. Add a belt, long earrings, and thigh high boots.

A big trend this year is snake print. If you want to keep it casual, you could pair it with a plain top and accessorize with chunky necklaces or a scarf. You could also pair snake print with other printed tops. For shoes add a pair of your favorited pointy toe heels or booties.

A wide leg jumpsuit is also a super easy look to dress up or down and still be comfortable. You could pair that with necklaces and earrings and your favorite pair of contrasting heals. You could also add a belt to this look to give the jumpsuit a more slimming look.

The most comfy and warm look includes a teddy zip up jacket. Match any pair of jeans with a sweater or plain shirt. Add the teddy coat on top and a chunky scarf. You could pair this look with your favorite pair of sneakers or booties.

Credit for all photos:

cosmopolitan.com, harpersbaazar.com, goodhousekeeping.com