Why Vote? 4 Common Excuses and Rebuttals

Photo Credit: Josh Fisher Esq.

Anna Fisher – News/Perspectives Writer

Don’t let the mire of politics or shoddy excuses keep you from voting. Below are some of the most common reasons students won’t vote and some reasons to reach beyond excuses.

Confusion

Perhaps you’re confused: you don’t know how and where to vote. You don’t know who to vote for.

Let’s start with who: one place to research politicians is on Ballotpedia. Use a sample ballot to help you know who to look up.

As for how and where, you can check if you’re registered in Illinois and see where your election day polling place will be.

If you’re not registered, you can do same-day registration, but you’ll need two forms of identification.

Vote early if you’re worried about getting to the polls on Nov. 3. No excuse is needed in Illinois, and it’s only a few clicks to find early voting locations in your county.

Apathy and Limitation

Two other common reasons for not voting are “I don’t care” or “I don’t want to vote for the lesser of two evils.” But isn’t voting for the less evil option better than voting for the more evil one? And, despite all the hype, the election is more than the presidential candidates.

As a citizen in your city you have reasons to care; as a citizen in a nation with global influence, you also have reasons. Election results shape local, national, and global governance in diverse matters.

However, if blandness possesses your soul to the point that you genuinely do not care about the outcome of any politics, then, sure, don’t vote. Maybe find a therapist.

Burnout

With the lack of civil discourse and the dumpster fires of Twitter, Facebook, and the news cycle, it’s easy to feel discouraged. You may feel your vote doesn’t matter.

But it does.

Regardless of whether you live in a predominately “blue” or “red” area, politicians will note if their win was a landslide or a narrow victory and consider (pander to) known demographics. If you don’t vote, they won’t.

Individual votes add up. Bear in mind that in voting, millionaires, mechanics, media moguls, musicians, medics, and monks all have the same number of votes: one.

Take advantage of the chance to have the same amount of influence as Jeff Bezos for a day! Have a plan, do your research, and, for the love of humanity, vote.